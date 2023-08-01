A top Defense Department official said Beijing continues to rebuff attempts to establish communications with senior leaders in the Pentagon even as China advances its military expansion plans while the U.S. ramps up lethal assistance to Taiwan.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Mara Karlin told reporters at a Defense Writers Group forum Tuesday that “escalation management” between countries operating in the Indo-Pacific region is crucial.

“We have been trying really hard to set up communication channels [with China] and they have not been enthusiastic,” she said.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has sent Chinese military officials multiple requests for open communications with the Pentagon.

“It’s really important that the most senior folks can talk to each other as quickly as possible when something happens. So, Secretary Austin keeps asking for that,” Ms. Karlin said. “The [People’s Republic of China] has not been enthusiastic about that, and I think that’s really problematic.”

China briefly opened communications with Washington last week when it lodged a protest over the Biden administration’s announcement of a $345 million security package for Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its sovereign territory. It’s the first time military assistance has come through presidential drawdown authority, which means weapons and equipment will be drawn directly from U.S. military storerooms.

“The U.S.’ act of providing military aid to China’s Taiwan region grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests, and gravely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Col. Tan Kefei, spokesman for China’s Ministry of National Defense, said Tuesday during a press conference.

“We urge the U.S. side to stop all forms of military collusion with Taiwan and avoid going further down the wrong and dangerous path,” he said.

