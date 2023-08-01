The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new investigation into possible steering problems in certain Tesla models.

The regulators are focusing their investigations on the Tesla Model 3 and Y, which share similar engineering and have both been the subject of numerous steering complaints.

Investigators are aware of at least 12 complaints related to the steering system in the two cars, according to a report from the agency. Customers have complained about steering randomly becoming harder or impossible, and at least one customer mentioned almost running into oncoming traffic because of the issue.

The agency opened the investigation last week and its findings could affect nearly 300,000 cars.

The investigation is the latest headache for the electric-vehicle maker, which has been plagued with a number of lawsuits and investigations.

Recently, NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla steering wheels falling off while driving. California is separately investigating the company over its self-driving technology claims.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.