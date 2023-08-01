The Teamsters Union voted to approve a tentative deal with UPS on Monday, setting the stage for a unionwide vote this month.

The union approved the nearly $30 billion contract in a 161-1 vote. The deal provides massive wage increases for just about all employees, adds more paid time off and eliminates the long-hated two-tiered employment system.

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien came out strongly in favor of the deal and hopes UPS workers will feel the same.

“We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor and doesn’t require a single concession. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers,” he said after the deal was reached.

UPS Teamsters workers will have a chance to vote on the deal from Aug. 3-22.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.