President Biden plans to ask Congress for at least $25 billion in supplemental spending for defense and disaster relief — funding that would sidestep recently enacted budget caps and set up a potential clash with Republicans over more aid for the war in Ukraine.

The supplemental request will include $12 billion for disaster relief and $13 billion for defense, with roughly $10 billion of that for Ukraine, according to multiple reports.

Congress approved $45 billion in extra funding for Ukraine last December, an aid package that was meant to last until the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

A top U.S. Army official told reporters Monday that the new aid package would be used in part to replenish U.S. weapon stockpiles, depleted after providing munitions to Ukraine.

The U.S. has spent $100 billion on the Ukraine war effort. Ukrainian forces have made slow progress in a counteroffensive against Russian troops, and the U.S. and European allies have pledged more help.

Many conservative House Republicans are resisting more funding for Ukraine. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he would not allow a vote on more aid to Ukraine if the action bypasses the $886 billion defense-spending cap set in May in the debt-limit agreement with Mr. Biden.

A majority of Americans, 55%, say Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine, according to a CNN poll last week. The survey found 45% of respondents supported more U.S. funding for Ukraine.

The issue could come to a head in September as Congress considers a stopgap spending measure to keep the government open beyond Sept. 30.

