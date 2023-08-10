Police in Chicago said a prisoner was beaten to death by another inmate Tuesday at the Cook County Jail.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Johnny Hendrix, 29, was being assaulted by another prisoner in the jail’s hospital wing when staff took notice and separated the two.

Medical teams began administering life-saving measures on Hendrix. He was then taken to a hospital outside the jail and died.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether charges have been brought against the assailant.

The Washington Times reached out to the Cook County sheriff for the suspected attacker’s name but has yet to hear back.

Hendrix was booked into the jail Aug. 5 after he was arrested on outstanding warrants and a criminal trespassing charge.

