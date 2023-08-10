NEWS AND OPINION:

The Iowa State Fair remains the traditional, cheerful, down home, and must-go place to be for presidential hopefuls. It can prove to be a very positive and productive campaign stop — except for those trying times when a candidate gets caught on camera trying to consume a chili dog with dignity or commune with an uncooperative farm animal.

Let’s consider a single schedule here.

Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy will spend Friday and Saturday at the fair in Des Moines. His campaign tells Inside the Beltway that he will be “engaging directly with fairgoers and sharing his vision for America.” Here is the candidate’s upcoming schedule at the fairgrounds — which are bodacious indeed, sprawling over 445 acres.

On Friday, Mr. Ramaswamy will “stop in” at 5:30 p.m. sharp for a welcome reception at the Elwell Family Park — famed for “outlaw truck and tractor pulls” and a demolition derby. Then it’s on to a “Next Gen Coalition Party” at Jalapeño Pete’s, which features live music and Tex-Mex cuisine.

On Saturday he’ll have a public chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at JR’s Southpork Ranch, home of the Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich and Bacon Pickle Mac ‘n’ Cheese. Mr. Ramaswamy then joins Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn for an appearance at the fair’s spacious Poultry and Rabbit Building.

Then it’s on to the Animal Learning Center with state Agriculture Secretary Mike Berg, followed by an appearance at the Des Moines Register’s popular public “Political Soapbox” located on the fair’s Grand Concourse. Here, the candidate will enjoy a showcase for his campaign message.

Then Mr. Ramaswamy joins U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at the Cattle and Swine Barn, and meets with members of the Iowa Pork Producers, a trade organization. He’ll round out his day at 5 p.m. at the Bremer County Republicans Grills & Chills event at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly.

And that’s Mr. Ramaswamy’s schedule, at least for the next 48 hours or so.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Task Force Lima.”

This new phrase — made public Thursday — comes to us from the Department of Defense. It is the name of a newly established “generative artificial intelligence (AI) task force, an initiative that reflects the DoD’s commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in a responsible and strategic manner,” according to a press release shared with Inside the Beltway.

“The establishment of Task Force Lima underlines the Department of Defense’s unwavering commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in a written statement.

“As we navigate the transformative power of generative AI, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating these technologies. The future of defense is not just about adopting cutting-edge technologies, but doing so with foresight, responsibility, and a deep understanding of the broader implications for our nation,” Ms. Hicks said.

DOD aims to enhance operations in areas such as warfighting, business affairs, health, readiness and policy, according to the press release.

“The adoption of artificial intelligence in defense is not solely about innovative technology but also about enhancing national security,” said Navy Capt. M. Xavier Lugo, Task Force Lima mission commander and a member of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Algorithmic Warfare Directorate.

“The DoD recognizes the potential of generative AI to significantly improve intelligence, operational planning, and administrative and business processes. However, responsible implementation is key to managing associated risks effectively.” he said, also in a written statement.

GOP GOVERNORS STILL TRIUMPH

Republican-led states are driving job growth, according to a comprehensive analysis from the Republican National Committee, which consults the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Statistics.

“Republican-led states are the states creating jobs. The latest state jobs report shows that eight of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and all 10 states have Republican-controlled legislatures,” the committee report said.

“Out of the top 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates, eight are led by Republican governors,” the report noted, also citing the federal numbers.

Meanwhile, the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.83 per gallon, which is more than $1.40 higher than when Mr. Biden assumed office — and 30 cents higher than just one month ago.

“U.S. average gas prices have been above $3 per gallon for more than 820 days straight,” the report also noted, citing the always fascinating current statistics tracked by the American Automobile Association.

Two deep-blue states — Washington and California — are now stuck with average gas prices over $5 a gallon. The Golden State suffers under gas at $5.09 per gallon, the Evergreen State at $5.01 per gallon.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The historic and grand J.B. Butler House, built in classic Prairie style in 1903 of imported French bricks on one acre in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Six bedrooms, four baths, original woodworking, leaded glass windows, floors and fixtures, two staircases; 5,748 square feet. Living and dining rooms, parlor, two fireplaces, sunroom, chef’s kitchen with breakfast room. Manicured grounds, tiled veranda, sweeping driveway with porte cochere, patio, large deck, four-car detached garage. Priced at $399,900 through ToddMcCubbin.com; enter 22980 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 77% of U.S. adults are worried that the war in Ukraine will continue without a resolution “for a long time.”

• 65% are worried that the war will lead to increased threats to democracy elsewhere.

• 64% are worried that the war will lead to increased Russian attacks elsewhere.

• 59% are worried the war will lead to a broader war with Europe.

• 56% are worried the war will threaten U.S. national security.

• 51% think the U.S. has “done enough” to stop Russian military actions in Ukraine.

SOURCE: A CNN/SSRS poll of 1,279 U.S. adults conducted online and by phone July 1-31 and released Monday.

