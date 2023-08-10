President Biden spoke to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Thursday after fast-moving wildfires in Maui killed at least three dozen people and burned much of Lahaina to the ground, according to the administration.

“He expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost and vast destruction of land and property,” the White House said.

Mr. Biden signed a major emergency declaration to deliver federal aid on top of work underway by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard and other federal agencies.

Winds from a distant hurricane fueled the wildfires in part.

The blaze ripped through Lahaina, devastating homes, a school, a church and tourist hotspots and leaving charred wreckage across many blocks.

Some people fled the flames by rushing into the Pacific Ocean, according to reports from the scene.

