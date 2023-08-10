A prosecutor in Central California said Tuesday no charges are forthcoming against the two 7-Eleven clerks who beat a would-be robber with a large wooden stick in a viral video.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said any resources dedicated to the incident will be focused on prosecuting the robbery suspect, not the convenience store workers.

“The Stockton 7-11 Store Clerks are not & have never been, suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office,” Mr. Freitas said in a statement to Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA-TV. “Any investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened & attempted to rob them.”

The Stockton Police Department said Monday it arrested robbery suspect Tyrone Frazier. Officers took the 41-year-old into custody for a vandalism offense just blocks away from the 7-Eleven.

Police said the suspect is being investigated for two robberies at the convenience store within 24 hours on July 28-29.

Authorities previously said the viral beating was under investigation.

A video posted on social media shows a male suspect wearing a blue head covering and clearing shelves of tobacco products into a rolling garbage bin.

A 7-Eleven clerk wrestles the suspect to the ground as the man tries to wheel his loot from behind the register. Another clerk then comes in with a large stick and delivers blows to the suspect’s lower body.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.