Most adult cancer survivors drink alcohol despite medical warnings that doing so can derail their treatment and recovery, a study has found.

Six researchers published the study Thursday in JAMA Network Open. They analyzed survey responses from 15,199 people diagnosed with cancer — including 1,839 patients treated in the past year — who participated in a National Institutes of Health research program from May 6, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2022.

The NIH survey found that 78% of cancer survivors reported drinking actively. Among them, 75% consumed substantial amounts of alcohol — including 13% who imbibed beyond moderate levels, 24% who reported binge drinking and 38% who displayed habits medical experts classify as “hazardous drinking.”

The findings suggest many cancer survivors ignore the American Cancer Society’s recommendation that it’s “best not to drink alcohol,” said Yin Cao, the study’s senior author and an associate professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

“Our study fills in a critical unmet understanding as growing evidence shows that alcohol consumption can worsen outcomes for cancer survivors, both in the short and long term,” Ms. Cao told The Washington Times. “Our research underscores the need for increased support to address risky drinking in cancer care settings.”

For survivors who choose to imbibe, the cancer society advises no more than one drink daily for women and no more than two drinks daily for men.

Although most cancer survivors reported drinking heavily, healthy adults responding to the NIH survey still outnumbered them.

Ms. Cao noted that among roughly 120,000 survey respondents without a prior cancer diagnosis, 80% were active drinkers.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the study builds on research showing that cancer survivors are less likely to be current drinkers and more likely to be former drinkers than other adults.

That hasn’t stopped many cancer survivors from drinking at rates that make them sicker, the agency noted.

“Excessive alcohol use is surprisingly common among people who were treated for cancer in the past year,” George F. Koob, director of the NIAAA, told The Times. “Research suggests that even one standard drink per day can increase the risk of certain cancers, including breast cancer, in otherwise healthy people.”

The NIH’s National Cancer Institute attributes 5-6% of cancer cases to alcohol, said Mr. Koob, a behavioral physiologist specializing in alcohol and drug addictions.

Further research is needed to explain the links between alcohol and various types of cancer, he added.

“If someone is currently receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, common side effects can include gastrointestinal problems, fatigue, bleeding, and immune system suppression leading to an increased risk of infections,” Mr. Koob said.

Existing medical research links alcohol consumption after a cancer diagnosis to increased risks of recurrent breast cancer, additional cancers, delayed wound healing after surgery and higher death rates.

Cancer survivors typically drink too much as a coping mechanism, in response to social isolation and due to lifestyle changes that come from being sick, said Dr. Ibraheem Karaye, director of the health science program at Hofstra University.

“A cancer diagnosis can lead to emotional distress, anxiety, and depression,” Dr. Karaye told The Times.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.