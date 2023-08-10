Customs and Border Protection agents on Monday seized over a ton of meth that smugglers were hauling in a trailer crossing the bridge from Mexico into Loredo, Texas.

A CBP officer on the bridge flagged for a secondary inspection a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer with a manifest for a shipment of plaster. When drug-sniffing dogs alerted on the trailer, the agents found more than 2,135 pounds of methamphetamine, or just over 1 ton of the drug, inside the shipment of plaster.

It had a street value of $19 million.

The drugs were seized by CBP. Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the incident. CBP did not provide details about the driver of the pickup truck or the charges he faces.

“Frontline officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” Port Director for the Laredo Port of Entry Alberto Flores said in a statement.

The bridge’s name does not refer to the Mexican town of Colombia, located across the Rio Grande from Laredo.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.