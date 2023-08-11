Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced that he has elevated U.S. Attorney David Weiss to serve as special counsel to oversee the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Mr. Weiss, the U.S. attorney from Delaware who was appointed by President Trump, had been investigating President Biden’s son since 2018 on tax and gun matters.

“I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” Mr. Garland said at a hastily convened press conference.

