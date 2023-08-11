A lawyer for Hunter Biden said Friday that he’s confident that the first son won’t face new criminal charges even after Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss was named special counsel, arming him with new powers in the investigation.

Defense attorney Chris Clark said he’s unaware of any wrongdoing Hunter Biden committed outside of Delaware and that he is baffled that Mr. Weiss would ask to be named special counsel.

“It is hard to see why [Mr. Weiss] would have proposed such a resolution if there were other offenses he could have successfully prosecuted, and we are aware of none,” Mr. Clark said. “We are confident when all of these maneuverings are at an end my client will have resolution and will be moving on with his life successfully.”

Mr. Clark’s statement comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was elevating Mr. Weiss to special counsel to continue his Hunter Biden probe.

It also follows federal prosecutors’ motion Friday asking a judge in Delaware to drop the tax charges against Hunter Biden so they could refile them in California and that the case would likely result in a trial.

Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to the charges in exchange for probation, but a Delaware judge questioned the plea agreement and scuttled it.

The discarded plea deal and Mr. Weiss’s elevated role raise the possibility that Hunter Biden could face additional criminal charges, including potential violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, which requires lobbyists for foreign governments to register with the Justice Department.



Additional House testimony and new bank records and emails show Hunter Biden earned millions of dollars working on behalf of foreign companies who hoped to win help from his powerful father while he was vice president.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.