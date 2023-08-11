The campaign of former President Donald Trump on Friday came out swinging against Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to elevate David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, to special counsel in his investigation of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Mr. Weiss has already been in charge of the investigation into the younger Mr. Biden’s tax and other legal problems under both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden.

In a lengthy statement, a Trump spokesperson questioned Mr. Weiss’s independence and wondered why his team was trying to move the case to California.

Mr. Weiss was appointed by Mr. Trump in 2017 to serve as U.S. Attorney, but that did not stop the campaign spokesperson from raising questions about his investigation.

“If this special counsel is truly independent — even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four-year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat friendly venue — he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter Biden and their enablers, including the media, … should face the required consequences,” the statement said.

The statement was issued moments after prosecutors asked a federal judge in Delaware to dismiss the tax charges in Delaware so they could bring criminal charges in California. In a court filing, prosecutors argued that California was the most appropriate venue to bring charges.

Earlier Friday, Mr. Garland appointed Mr. Weiss special counsel to continue his investigation into Hunter Biden. The move gives Mr. Weiss the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction in the country as well as more autonomy in the investigation. It will also require him to write a report when his investigation is concluded.

