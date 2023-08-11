The social media platform X is auctioning off old Twitter memorabilia, office furniture and breakroom appliances through the Heritage Global Partners auction house.

The 637-lot auction starts at 7 a.m. Pacific time on Sept. 12 and ends at 9 a.m. Sept. 14. The starting price for each item in the auction is $25, with a buyer’s premium of 19% and a sales tax of 8.63%. The live auction is in San Francisco, although bidding will also be available online.

This is the second Twitter-related auction this year. The previous one, in January, had a highest bid of $100,000 for a 3-foot-tall statue of the blue Twitter bird, according to Ars Technica.

Items offered by Elon Musk-owned X run the gamut: neon signs of the Twitter bird logo and the @ and # symbols, guitars, drum, keyboards and amps, sofas, tables and chairs, fridges, coffee grinders, espresso machines and a beer dispenser.

Even the Twitter bird logo sign mounted on the platform’s San Francisco headquarters can be bought, although the purchaser will need to pay a San Francisco-licensed company and acquire a permit to remove it.

Electronics are also on offer, including a bevy of used and unopened 55-inch Google digital whiteboards, videoconferencing systems, TVs, printers and Apple computer monitors.

Even the artwork displayed in the Twitter offices is up for auction.

Notable pieces include a mosaic of celebrity tweets about the late Robin Williams that form his likeness.

