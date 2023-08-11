Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley signed the Republican National Committee pledge to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee but crossed out “Beat Biden” and put in Vice President Kamala Harris’ name instead.

“Alright fellas, your turn,” she tweeted on the X platform Thursday with a photo of her pledge.

Mrs. Haley used a blue pen to cross out the header with Mr. Biden’s name and write “President Harris.”

For months, the 2024 contender has said Mr. Biden, 80, might not survive a second term so a vote for his ticket is a vote for “President Harris.”

The RNC is requiring GOP candidates to sign the loyalty pledge to qualify for the debate stage on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

“I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden,” the pledge adds. “I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party.”

Besides Mrs. Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have signed the pledge.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the primary, hasn’t committed to the debate and says the pledge is a sticking point.

“I wouldn’t sign the pledge,” Mr. Trump told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling. “Why would I sign a pledge if there are people on there that I wouldn’t have?”

“I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president,” Mr. Trump said. “So right there, there’s a problem right there. There’s a problem.”

