BALTIMORE (AP) — One adult was injured in a shooting at a trampoline park in Maryland on Saturday, police said.

Baltimore County Police said via social media that they responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. at the Sky Zone in Timonium, north of Baltimore, and one person was taken to a hospital.

Police said that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Detective Anthony Shelton told The Baltimore Sun that no suspects were in custody. Shelton said no children were injured.

Dominic Sinclair of Baltimore told the newspaper that he was at the cash register with his 10-year-old son when he heard multiple noises that sounded like balloons popping. He grabbed his son and ran to his car as others also sought safety.