Nestle announced Thursday the voluntary recall of two batches of break-and-bake chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to a possible presence of wood fragments within the product.

The chocolate chip cookie dough product was distributed to stores nationwide.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported as linked to the recalled products, but multiple consumers had called the company about the issue. The two recalled batches of 16.5 ounce break-and-bake bars were made on April 24 and April 25.

Consumers should look for batch code 311457531K with the best-by date of Aug. 22, 2023, and the batch code 311557534K with a best-by date of Oct. 23, 2023. These can be found printed in a black rectangle on the side of each package.

“We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address [it]. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” Nestle wrote in its recall notice, posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Nestle also emphasized that other break-and-bake bar varieties and other Nestle cookie dough products were not part of the recall.

