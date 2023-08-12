A pair of men were arrested at the Glenmont Metrorail station Friday after, Montgomery County Police claim, they got onto a Ride-On bus drunk and tried to carjack it.

After midnight on Friday morning, Ricko Ford, 29, of Capitol Heights and Wayne Pitt, 30, of Gaithersburg got onto a Ride-On bus at Glenmont. The bus was due to drive from the rail station to Montgomery Mall — but Mr. Pitt and Mr. Ford wanted a ride to Greenbelt instead.

After being informed of the actual route by the bus driver, Mr. Pitt and Mr. Ford are alleged to have demanded control of the bus.

The bus driver complied and got off the bus in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, with Mr. Ford and Mr. Pitt purportedly ready to drive away.

Shortly thereafter and before the bus could leave Wheaton, police arrived, having received a report of the alleged busjacking at 12:27 a.m. Police claim to have seen Mr. Pitt and Mr. Ford holding bottles of alcohol at the front of the bus.

After being told by police multiple times to exit, the pair complied and were arrested.

Mr. Pitt and Mr. Ford have since been charged with attempted carjacking, theft, disorderly conduct and charges related to intoxicated public disturbance.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.