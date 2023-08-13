An attorney for Hunter Biden blamed conservative media sources on Sunday for what he called “false allegations” of corruption against his client.

Attorney Abbe Lowell said prosecutors could have investigated the president’s son under the Foreign Agents Registration Act for failing to register as a foreign agent while working with overseas business partners.

Republicans have accused Hunter Biden and President Biden of effecting a foreign corruption scheme and using Mr. Biden’s then-status as vice president to rake in millions of dollars.

“After five years and what we know happened in the grand jury, of course, that had to be part of what the prosecutor has already looked at, as well as every other false allegation made by the right-wing media and others, whether it’s corruption or FARA or money laundering,” Mr. Lowell said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “That was part of what this prosecutor’s office had to have been looking over for five years.”

Hunter Biden was charged with misdemeanor tax and gun charges, but Attorney General Merrick Garland has since appointed a special prosecutor to investigate further.

Hunter Biden’s plea deal with prosecutors was thrown into jeopardy last month amid questions from a federal judge that forced both parties to return to the negotiating table to iron out details of their arrangement.

“I can assure you that five years concluded that the only two charges that made sense were two misdemeanors for failing to file [taxes] like millions of Americans do, and a diverted gun charge for the 11 days that Hunter possessed a gun,” Mr. Lowell said.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.