By Matt Delaney - The Washington Times - Sunday, August 13, 2023

Police in Chicago said a rideshare driver shot two armed robbers Saturday after completing a trip in the city’s West Side.

The driver dropped off a passenger in the North Lawndale neighborhood around 1 a.m., when a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman approached the driver at gunpoint, police said.

The robbers stole the 26-year-old passenger’s cellphone and then shot at the rideshare driver as they fled the scene. 

Authorities said the driver, a concealed carry license holder, shot back and struck the male robber in the leg and grazed the female robber’s arm.  

The male robber was taken to a hospital in good condition. The female robber declined medical attention.

The rideshare driver wasn’t injured.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2023 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide