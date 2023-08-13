Police in Chicago said a rideshare driver shot two armed robbers Saturday after completing a trip in the city’s West Side.

The driver dropped off a passenger in the North Lawndale neighborhood around 1 a.m., when a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman approached the driver at gunpoint, police said.

The robbers stole the 26-year-old passenger’s cellphone and then shot at the rideshare driver as they fled the scene.

Authorities said the driver, a concealed carry license holder, shot back and struck the male robber in the leg and grazed the female robber’s arm.

The male robber was taken to a hospital in good condition. The female robber declined medical attention.

The rideshare driver wasn’t injured.

