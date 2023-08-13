Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who is weighing a Democratic primary challenge against President Biden, said Sunday he wants to see a “moderate governor” enter the race to unseat Mr. Biden.

“I would like to see a moderate governor, hopefully from the heartland from one of the four states that Democrats will need,” Mr. Phillips said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

As examples, he named Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“Some people have asked me that I not use their names because of this institutional fear that it might impact you down the road. This is the time to meet the moment,” Mr. Phillips said. “I’m doing something that I know it’s unpopular as a Democrat, but I’m speaking truth. That’s my job. My duty is to the people I represent, but also to represent the mass majority.”

He went on to note that Mr. Biden’s poll numbers in crucial states are underwater.

“I just want to say this about Democrats, it’s really important. Joe Biden right now is down seven points in the four swing states that will decide the next election,” Mr. Phillips said. “He has historically low approval numbers. There are about 55% of Democrats would like to see an alternative. I can keep going down the list.”

