Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Sunday that she supports the House opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden because it would unlock additional powers to investigate his family ties to foreign business deals when he was vice president.

“It makes it more important because they’ll have subpoena power if they do the impeachment inquiry,” the Tennessee Republican said on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

Ms. Blackburn accused special prosecutor David Weiss, who was appointed to probe Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals, and tax and gun crimes, of being a “collaborator.”

Republicans allege that Mr. Biden was influenced by his family’s foreign business deals, including those involving his son, Hunter, and that the Department of Justice has gone soft in charging Hunter Biden only with misdemeanor tax and gun crimes.

However, Republicans have yet to link Mr. Biden to the millions of dollars his son received when he was vice president, prompting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to consider an impeachment inquiry to investigate.

“The American people can see through this. They know what is going on,” Ms. Blackburn said. “[Attorney General] Merrick Garland, he owes the American people better than to do something like this.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.