Authorities in Virginia are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday while being treated at a hospital in the Richmond suburbs.

Virginia State Police said Naseem Isaiah Roulack of Woodbridge was last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday on West Franklin Street in Henrico County. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts. He had a white towel or sheet on his head and was carrying a black bag.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Roulack first got away from two corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital shortly before 5:45 a.m. He fled from a hospital bathroom while wearing a white gown and white socks without shoes.

Authorities described Roulack as a 21-year-old Black man who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 175 pounds.

Roulack has multiple tattoos — one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat,” one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

He is serving a 13-year sentence at the Greensville Correctional Center for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, according to prison officials.

He was taken to the hospital off prison grounds last week to be treated for an undisclosed condition.

State police obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack late Saturday afternoon, and authorities are using K9 teams and air support to search for him.

