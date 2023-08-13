A Colorado man accused of sexually assaulting a female hiker while posing as a search-and-rescue official will be formally charged in court this week.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has accused William Tidwell, 50, of felony sexual contact by force and felony assault as well as a misdemeanor for impersonating a public servant.

Mr. Tidwell, who was arrested Aug. 7, is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail, pending Tuesday’s hearing, formally called a “Rtrn Filing of Charges.”

Authorities said Mr. Tidwell came in contact with the hiker, who was not named, on a trail outside the town of Nederland on July 25.

The victim told police a man drove up to her in what she described as a “search and rescue” vehicle and offered her a ride to a different trail.

The woman was sexually and physically assaulted by the man shortly after, police said. She left the man and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office right away.

She described the suspect as a bald White man in his 50s with a mostly gray beard. She also said he was wearing a green collared shirt to appear as if he was part of the official search-and-rescue team.

Police in Idaho Springs arrested Mr. Tidwell last week.

The sheriff’s office believes Mr. Tidwell may have used this ruse to assault other women and encourages any such women to speak with Detective Garrett Eastman by emailing him at geastman@bouldercounty.gov.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.