President Biden was slammed on social media after offering a “no comment” in response to questions about the Maul wildfire, as the death toll nears 100.

The president’s non-comment came after he finished sunning himself on a beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“Mr. President, any comment on the rising death toll in Maui?” a reporter in the press pool shouted Sunday at Mr. Biden as he left the beach, where he had spent an afternoon of rest and relaxation.

“No. No comment,” Mr. Biden responded.

A second reporter asked Mr. Biden if he would come over and talk about the Hawaii response, but the president walked away without commenting.

The death toll from Maui’s wildfires stands at 96 but is expected to rise as teams comb through the island’s scorched ruins for remains. Searing heat and rising smoke have hampered recovery efforts.

The use of cadaver dogs has been stymied by rising heat. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell compared the devastation to “a scene from an apocalyptic movie.”

It is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire since 1918, when 453 people died from a wildfire that spread to Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Mr. Biden’s response to questions about the wildfire generated a sharp backlash on social media. Some compared his comments to his attitude toward the people of East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment resulted in a toxic spill.

“Biden doesn’t give AF about the suffering people of Maui,” Monica Crowley, former assistant Treasury secretary for public affairs during the Trump administration, wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “Or the suffering people of East Palestine, Ohio. Or the suffering people in the border towns. Or the suffering people anywhere in America.”

Former television news anchor Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 election for Arizona governor, also criticized Mr. Biden.

“One of the most beautiful places on earth has been reduced to cinders. In Delaware @JoeBiden can’t be bothered to care. Putting American First means getting this joker out of the White House,” Ms. Lake posted on X.

“The president rode his bike to the beach while the people of Lahaina, Hawaii, dug through the ashes of their shattered community. And Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” she wrote.

Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser in the Trump administration, also slammed the president.

“Biden just came back from a 14-day beach vacation. Spent 4 days in DC, now is back on the beach and has no comment for wildfires that wiped out entire communities. Just incredible stuff,” Mr. Miller wrote on X.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.