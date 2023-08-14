D.C. prosecutors dropped assault charges over the weekend against the two firefighters who were accused of hitting a man who instigated a chaotic street brawl.

The union for D.C.’s firefighters, IAFF Local 36, released a statement Sunday celebrating the decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case against Lt. Sean Sinon, 48, and rookie Reden Ecleo, 21.

“Today IAFF Local 36 is pleased to share that the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia dropped all charges against our members who were assaulted in the course of their duty,” the union said in a statement. “The health and safety of our members will always remain our top priority.”

In June, D.C. prosecutors charged Mr. Sinon and Mr. Ecleo with beating a 43-year-old man during the April street fight on Florida Avenue NW.

Court documents said fire crews were administering the opioid antidote Narcan to two individuals when a man started “punching a fence and became upset” at D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responders.

The man became aggressive with firefighters while they were assisting the two individuals. He then “struck Lt. Sinon … twice in the face with a closed fist, unprovoked,” according to court documents.

Lt. Sinon is accused of swinging at the man seven times in response. Several firefighters took the man to the ground, where Lt. Sinon punched him twice, court documents say.

Mr. Ecleo kicked the man in the head and put his knee on the man’s head, the documents say. Responding police officers had to push Mr. Ecleo away from the man.

A witness at the scene told police that the man had smoked K2 and was placing his arms under a bus in an attempt to get the bus to run over him. According to court documents, the witness said that the man “started so much s—-, [firefighters] jumped him.”

The man was arrested but no formal charges were ever filed.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.