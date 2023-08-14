The death toll from the wildfires in Maui is approaching 100 as crews continue to sift through the rubble.

At least 96 people have been confirmed dead, though it is unclear if more victims have been found. It is the deadliest wildfire in at least a century in the U.S., exceeding the 2018 California Camp fire that killed 86 people.

President Biden said he is sending every federal asset to Maui but raised eyebrows by offering a “no comment” to reporters after he spent part of Sunday afternoon on the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware.

The White House said Mr. Biden received morning and evening updates on the situation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The fires ripped through the town of Lahaina with little warning, causing some people to flee into the Pacific Ocean and prompting questions about the local warning system.

Hawaii’s Democratic senators are urging residents to apply for disaster assistance and assess their insurance claims.

“FEMA officials also advise that impacted individuals begin their insurance claims ASAP,” Sen. Brian Schatz told residents on his webpage. “Government disaster assistance only covers basic needs and usually will not compensate you for your entire loss. If you have insurance, the government may help pay for basic needs not covered under your insurance policy.”

