The campaign of former President Donald Trump blasted new indictments in Georgia as a “bogus” effort to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign and called Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a “rabid partisan.”

“Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden’s playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign,” the campaign said in a statement Monday night.

Referring to other prosecutions of Mr. Trump by the Justice Department and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the campaign said “All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail.”

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed up indictments Monday night in a long-running probe of Mr. Trump and his associates over their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

At the moment of the Trump campaign statement, the indictments hadn’t been officially docketed and it wasn’t known who had been indicted on what charges.

But the Trump campaign spoke Monday night on the widely held assumption that the former president is one of the indicted persons.

“Combined with the intentionally slow-walked investigations by the Biden-Smith goon squads and the false charges in New York, the timing of this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations,” the Trump campaign said.

The statement said prosecutors in Georgia “could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump’s successful campaign.”

“President Trump represents the greatest threat to these Democrats’ political futures (and the greatest hope for America),” the statement said. “The legal double-standard set against President Trump must end. Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights.”

The Trump campaign said the prosecutions by Democrats “constitute a grave threat to American democracy and are direct attempts to deprive the American people of their rightful choice to cast their vote for President.”

“Call it election interference or election manipulation — it is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people. It is un-American and wrong,” the statement said. “They are taking away President Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech, and the right to challenge a rigged and stolen election that the Democrats do all the time. The ones who should be prosecuted are the ones who created the corruption.”

