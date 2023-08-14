Former President Donald Trump might face over a dozen felony charges, including a racketeering offense under state racketeering law that is classified as a “serious felony” in Georgia, according to a list of charges that was posted online Monday by Fulton County court officials and then quickly taken down.

The document, which included Mr. Trump’s name, listed the case as “open” and cited numerous conspiracy counts related to forgery and false statements, filing false documents and making false statements, among other charges.

It was unclear why the list was posted and then removed from the court website, though Reuters published the document and a comment from prosecutors saying Mr. Trump has not been charged.

The incident heightened the drama around an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that appears to be gathering steam. It only confirms expectations for a fourth indictment of Mr. Trump as he pursues the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

For months, a special grand jury in Fulton County had been gathering evidence about Mr. Trump and his associates’ actions following the 2020 election, including alleged efforts to pressure state officials to alter results, set up fake electors or possibly access voting machines in Coffee County.

Proceedings were secret but the list of charges, should prosecutors decide to adhere to it, revealed what is in store for the ex-president in Georgia.

The Washington Times reached out to the courthouse.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he is scheduled to appear before an Atlanta-based grand jury on Tuesday. It is a regular grand jury, meaning it can decide whether to reject or endorse charges presented by prosecutors.

Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Duncan on Monday.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia.”

The ex-president criticized Mr. Duncan for refusing to hold a special legislative session to reexamine the 2020 results. And he repeated his unproven claims the election was stolen from him and that rivals tampered with the results.

“They are the slime that should be prosecuted,” he wrote in all caps. “I made a perfect phone call of protest.”

An independent journalist, George Chidi, said he expected to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday but moved up his testimony to Monday.

“Change of plans. I’m going to court today. They’re moving faster than they thought,” he posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Two former Democratic state lawmakers, Bee Nguyen and Jen Jordan, were spotted at the Fulton County courthouse and confirmed to multiple outlets they testified before the grand jury.

“No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy,” Ms. Nguyen said in a written statement.

Mr. Trump also faces federal charges from special counsel Jack Smith over classified government documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his post-election actions.

Some online commentators viewed Mr. Trump’s posts on Truth Social as an attempt to dissuade witnesses from offering evidence against him. A federal judge in Washington is crafting an order that will bar Mr. Trump from talking about some aspects of a separate case that charges him with conspiring against the U.S. for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

A Georgia indictment would be notable because they would be non-federal charges, meaning Mr. Trump could not pardon himself if he wins the White House in 2024. Security barricades have been set up around the county courthouse in Atlanta.

Mr. Trump also faces trial next year in New York state on charges he falsified business records to hide hush money paid in 2016 to two women and a hotel doorman.

Ms. Willis started investigating Mr. Trump in part because of a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked state officials to “find” the votes he needed to win the state.

Mr. Trump says he did nothing wrong and it was a “perfect call.”

Separately, a CNN report cited evidence of a potential connection between an unauthorized breach of election systems in Coffee County, Georgia, and Mr. Trump’s associates.

The report, citing text messages, said Coffee County officials sent a written invitation to examine voting systems to Mr. Trump’s team. The messages suggest former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani — a Trump attorney — was involved in the scheme, though an attorney for Mr. Giuliani told the news outlet that he had “nothing to do with this.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.