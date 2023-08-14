A special grand jury in Georgia handed up indictments Monday night in a long-running state probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump and associates.

A court clerk showed the indictments to Fulton County District Court Judge Robert McBurney, who briefly reviewed the papers and directed them to be docketed. The charges and defendants were not immediately announced.

Earlier in the day, an apparent indictment of Mr. Trump was inadvertently posted on the Fulton County courthouse web site before before taken down.

Those papers accused the former president of a dozen felony charges, including racketeering and conspiracy.

