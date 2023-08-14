NEWS AND OPINION:

The first debate between Republican presidential hopefuls is fast approaching, scheduled to take place on Aug. 23 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It will be aired by Fox News and moderated by two of its anchors — Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

OK, but what about a Democrat debate? One news organization has a suggestion.

“Let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. debate President Biden,” suggested a Boston Herald editorial on Monday.

“To heck with protocol, the country deserves a Democratic debate today,” it said, predicting the event would be a significant moment in “debate history.”

“We’d suggest a post-Labor Day debate even in friendly Biden territory. Why? The polls can’t be just independent-minded Democrats who are worried sick they will lose the White House next year,” the editorial continued.

“It must be voters who abhor the slimy backroom deals being cut that make everyone sick of Washington’s ways. Give Kennedy a chance to do what we’d all like to do — pin President Biden down in a live setting where he can’t call a voter ‘a lying dog-faced pony soldier’ and storm off the stage,” the editorial noted.

“That debate will be a primetime sensation,” it predicted.

THE NON-STOP HORSERACE

Yet another survey finds former President Donald Trump leading the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls.

A Kaplan Strategic poll of 800 registered Republican voters who will likely vote in the primary elections reveals that Mr. Trump is the king of popularity at the moment, winning 48% support of the respondents.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy garnered 11%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (10%), former Vice President Mike Pence (8%), former Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Nikki Haley of South Carolina (both 4%), Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (2%), and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with 1%.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson drew no support — as in 0% — while a significant 13% of the respondents were still uncertain about their choice.

“Since our prior poll a few weeks ago, we’ve observed President Trump’s unwavering stronghold. Vivek Ramaswamy’s ascent to second place and Governor DeSantis’s pursuit, closely followed by Vice President Pence’s advances, have shaped the dynamics. The forthcoming debate is anticipated to illuminate the primary contender landscape, providing greater clarity,” said Doug Kaplan, president of Kaplan Strategies, in a written statement.

The poll was conducted Aug. 9-10.

APPRECIATING THE HEARTLAND

A certain Republican presidential hopeful from South Carolina has a message for the nation’s farmers, clearly expressed in a new campaign radio spot released Monday.

“Sen. Tim Scott is a conservative fighter for American farmers. Tim Scott supports the renewable fuel standard and believes E15 should be sold year-round. Scott is working to pass a new farm bill that will strengthen our food security and create economic growth in rural communities, and he’s fighting to stop the Chinese Communist Party from buying up our farmland,” advises an announcer in the new outreach.

“I have the deepest appreciation for the hardworking farmers who feed our nation and fuel our cars. As president, I’ll support the production of ethanol and other homegrown biofuels,” Mr. Scott himself advises in the campaign spot, according to a written transcript.

“I will stop China from buying our farmland, and I will fight for fair trade to ensure our farmers have access to foreign markets. God bless Iowa and the bountiful harvest you provide to our nation each and every year,” the lawmaker said.

VISITING THE HEARTLAND

The aforementioned Sen. Tim Scott will visit the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday, meeting up with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a “Fair-Side Chat” on the fairgrounds.

Then it’s on to the Story County GOP Dinner in Cambridge — some 25 miles north of Des Moines — where the lawmaker will address a most amenable crowd. They will assemble in a sizable historic barn which has been converted into a charming and rustic events center.

The dinner itself is an annual tradition with the organization, intended to celebrate Judge Joseph Story — who served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1811 to 1845 and is the namesake of Story County.

Mr. Scott is not the only presidential hopeful to make an appearance. According to the Iowa GOP, the organizers have planned a second dinner for Aug. 31, when Vivek Ramaswamy will have his say.

A PODCAST OF NOTE

A timely new podcast is set to debut as the White House dramas continue and the presidential election looms,

Fox News Audio will soon debut a weekly podcast hosted by Dana Perino, co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” and co-host of “The Five.”

And the title of the new feature: “Perino on Politics.”

It debuts next Monday, on Aug. 21 and will feature as its first guests political and communications strategist Colin Reed and National Review’s senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty.

“Each week, Perino will cut through the spin, talking to some of the most knowledgeable voices inside and outside of the beltway including columnists, advisors, pollsters and political strategists to discuss the latest on the campaign trail leading up to the 2024 election,” Fox News said in a written statement.

“Perino on Politics” will be available on FoxNewsPodcasts.com or wherever podcasts are offered.

POLL DU JOUR

• 27% of U.S. adults are “not at all confident” that the U.S. will build the charging stations and infrastructure needed to support large numbers of electric vehicles on the roads.

• 30% of U.S. adults are “somewhat confident” that the U.S. will build enough charging stations and infrastructure.

• 26% are “not too confident” the U.S. will build enough charging stations and infrastructure.

• 12% are very confident” the U.S. will build enough charging infrastructure.

• 5% are “extremely confident” the U.S. will build enough.

SOURCE: A Pew Research Center American Trends Panel poll of 10.329 U.S. adults, conducted May 30-June 3 and released Aug. 9.

