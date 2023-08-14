A shelter in Hawaii turned away Oprah Winfrey’s camera crew Sunday as the media mogul tried to document her visit with survivors of Maui’s deadly wildfire.

Maui County officials said on social media that Ms. Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, was allowed inside the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku, but the CBS News crew she came with had to stay put.

“Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside,” county officials said. “We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community’s spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster.”

Officials also said her visit was “truly heartwarming and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters.”

Ms. Winfrey filmed herself talking with BBC journalists at the same shelter days before, so the new policy caused some confusion. The former daytime TV star has been bringing personal hygiene products, towels and other supplies to the wildfire survivors.

The wildfires ripped through Maui last week, killing 96 people and leaving hundreds unaccounted for. It’s the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than 100 years.

Authorities haven’t determined what started the deadly blaze.

