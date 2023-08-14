The White House declined to say Monday that special counsel David Weiss definitely will not uncover any links between President Biden and his son Hunter’s questionable business dealings.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged the issue confronted by a reporter at the daily press briefing.

When asked if she could say “with certainty” that Mr. Weiss isn’t going to unearth any connections, Ms. Jean-Pierre declined to answer.

“I’m going to continue saying what I’ve said before, the president was not in business with his son. That still stands. I just don’t have anything else to add,” she said.

Ms. Jean-Pierre also referred reporters to the Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Mr. Weiss on Friday to serve as special counsel.

Mr. Weiss has the authority to investigate the Biden family’s lucrative foreign business deals and bring more charges against Hunter Biden or others, though it is unclear whether he will do so.

Hunter Biden also is a central figure in congressional investigations of his father’s involvement in shady foreign deals and alleged influence peddling and bribery.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, is considering an impeachment inquiry to investigate the president’s culpability in deals that netted millions of dollars for Hunter Biden, the president’s brother James Biden, and several other members of the Biden clan.

Mr. Garland tapped Mr. Weiss for the job just weeks after Hunter Biden’s plea deal, which he had negotiated himself as U.S. attorney for Delaware, crumbled in the courtroom.

Widely derided as a sweetheart deal, the agreement would have spared the president’s son felony charges and jail time for failing to pay taxes and lying on a federal background check form to buy a gun. It also would have given him blanket immunity on charges related to his dealings with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.