Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday urged fellow Democrats who may be reluctant to run on “Bidenomics” to lean more aggressively into the term, saying that voters will eventually warm to it.

The New York Democrat’s message came as President Biden zigzags across the country to tout his legislative achievements and the first anniversary of his tax-and-climate spending law known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

“It’s going to sink in. It’ll take a little while. We have to be persistent at it and do it week after week,” Mr. Schumer told reporters during a call. “We’re going to keep doing it — especially in the battleground states — week after week.”

Mr. Biden delivered remarks Tuesday in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday, marking the latest instance in one such state, touting to Wisconsin voters the Inflation Reduction Act’s $370 billion in clean energy tax breaks for things like electrifying home appliances, installing solar panels and purchasing electric vehicles. The law is a key part of “Bidenomics,” which the president and Democratic leaders describe as investing in America, reducing costs for families, and spending the largest amount in history to avert climate change.

But Mr. Biden and top Democrats may need to rethink their strategy to better drive home their messaging to voters, said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic strategist who’s advised the likes of former President Bill Clinton and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

Mr. Sheinkopf argued Mr. Biden and the party are promoting their policy wins in a fashion that could confuse voters by focusing too much on selling the term “Bidenomics” and the Inflation Reduction Act and not enough on specific provisions.

Issues like easing inflation, lowering the national debt, decreasing prescription drug prices and slashing insulin costs should be more frequently rolling off the tongue, he said.

“The words ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ don’t mean anything. It is provisions in the law that matter and making it relevant to groups Democrats need in particular states, especially where Senate challenges are real,” Mr. Sheinkopf said. “Good messaging makes a clear argument that’s emotionally driven and impossible to get past. Anything you have to explain, voters just don’t have time for it. Their brains are in other places.”

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released last week revealed a majority of Americans, 57%, disapprove of Mr. Biden’s handling of climate change, despite the issue being a central pillar of his administration and the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage.

Some of that dissatisfaction, however, comes from liberal activists who say he’s not done enough.”

Supporting Mr. Sheinkopf’s point, the survey also showed most Americans support the green energy policies in the Inflation Reduction Act but that only a minority like the law because most were unaware of what’s in it.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Schumer have spoken about the IRA’s provisions and economic factors like lower inflation.

But Mr. Sheinkopf argued the president and Democrats clearly “weren’t effective,” otherwise “Republicans wouldn’t have beaten the devil out of” West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III for his hand in crafting the law.

Several Senate Democrats in swing states — including Mr. Manchin — are up for reelection next year. Republicans need a net gain of just two seats to regain control of the chamber.

However Mr. Sheinkopf warned of a political downside to trying to duck responsibility for the IRA and its measures — Republicans have the potential to steal credit for new jobs from Democrats, despite voting against the law.

The majority of new clean energy projects as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act are in GOP districts, according to a Politico analysis based on data from the national business group E2.

Mr. Schumer said that was not a concern, so long as Democrats drive their message home.

“We did not aim this at blue states or red states. We aimed it at all the states,” Mr. Schumer said. “The public knows now, I think instinctively, and will know even more as we move forward, that this was done by the president and, frankly, the Democratic Senate.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.