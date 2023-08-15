NEWS AND OPINION:

A determined interest group is making a finely tuned public pitch to young women of a certain age and disposition to show up at the polls and vote when the time comes.

“Hey Hotties! Let’s make one thing clear: When it comes to voting, being a Hot Girl is a state of mind. Everyone is a hottie — as long as they’re willing to use their voice and their vote,” advises the public outreach, which was released Tuesday by NextGen America, a national organization focused on motivating — and registering — potential young voters.

“Hot Girls of all backgrounds, sexualities, and gender identities are registering and pledging to vote to show their power and change their communities for the better. And that’s hot,” the group said in a written statement.

It also offers “Hot Girls Vote” stickers in shades of lavender, orange and pink.

“Grab our hottest summer accessory! Wear your values on your sleeve, your phone case, your water bottle or your laptop,” advises the outreach.

“At the core of NextGen’s work, we aim to connect and mobilize young people through new and innovative ways, and our Hot Girls Vote campaign does just that. Whether it’s on the ground or online, our team is engaging and mobilizing young people on the issues most important to them and building our collective power one voice at a time,” said NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, in a written statement.

There’s some history to consider as well.

“NextGen America (formerly known as ‘NextGen Climate’) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that advocates on several issues. The group was founded in 2013 by Tom Steyer, an investor, activist, philanthropist, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate,” advises Ballotpedia.com, an online political resource.

Citing Forbes, Ballotpedia said that in 2018, NextGen “registered over a quarter of a million voters between the ages of 18 to 35 in 11 states, paying particular attention to 40 congressional swing districts.”

RONNA WEIGHS IN

For those who are keeping track, President Biden journeyed to Milwaukee on Tuesday to talk up his “Bidenomics” economic plan — arriving just a week before the Republican Party’s first presidential debate takes place in that fair city. The GOP will also stage its national convention there in 2024.

Yes, well.

“Gas prices are rising, the cost of everyday goods is still sky-high, and real wages are down by 3% — yet Biden still believes Americans are buying Bidenomics. Families in Wisconsin and across the country are footing the bill for Biden’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda, and no amount of gaslighting from the White House will change that,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declared in a written reaction statement shared with Inside the Beltway

“That’s why next summer, Republicans will nominate the next president of the United States in Milwaukee and send Biden on vacation for good,” she said.

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS

Political drama — or perhaps melodrama — is ratcheting up as the nation slowly trudges towards 2024 and the presidential election. The drama — much of it focused upon former President Donald Trump — is an evolving force and certainly something to track. Here’s one perspective from NBC News released Tuesday.

“Donald Trump hasn’t committed to the first GOP presidential primary debate next week, but he’ll be there — whether it’s onstage or in his opponents’ heads,” the network noted in a written report.

“The campaigns of four of the seven candidates who say they’ve qualified for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee acknowledged to NBC News that they’re holding debate prep sessions as if Trump will be there,” it said.

“A fifth candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, said she expects Trump to be there. Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has dared Trump to show up and hurl insults in person: ‘Say it to my face.’ (Trump is the eighth candidate who has hit the polling and fundraising thresholds for the debate.),” the report continued.

And the takeaway message?

“The focus on Trump in the run-up to the debate is a sign of the power he wields over the field and his potential to wreak havoc,” the NBC report advised.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined forces with Brett O’Donnell, described as a “top Republican debate coach.” He is preparing for an event which includes Mr. Trump — and alternatively, one that does not include him.

“Sources close to the DeSantis campaign say much of the strategy on the stage is to keep his message focused on President Joe Biden and to argue that he is the only candidate who can beat the president. DeSantis is also looking to bolster his campaign’s contention that it is a two-person race with Trump,” the NBC report said.

FOXIFIED

Fox News enjoyed an average daily primetime audience of 2.1 million viewers during the week of Aug. 7-13, according to Nielsen Media Research — besting MSNBC with 1.7 million viewers and CNN with 680,000 during the primetime hours.

Fox News also aired 68 of the top 100 cable news telecasts during the week as well — and is now notching 130 consecutive weeks dominating both news and non-news cable programming, such as HGTV or the Food Network.

The standouts this week were “The Five,” which drew an audience of 2.8 million viewers “Jesse Watters Primetime” was also a favorite with 2.4 million viewers. followed by “Hannity” (2.3 million) and “The Ingraham Angle,” which averaged 1.9 million. Late-night star Greg Gutfeld, meanwhile, enjoyed an audience of 2 million with his “Gutfeld!” show.

POLL DU JOUR

• 8% of U.S. adults say they regularly say hello to 10 or more people in their neighborhood.

• 7% of women and 9% of men agree.

• 19% of adults overall say they regularly say hello to six to 10 people in their neighborhood.

• 18% of women and 21% of men agree.

• 36% of adults overall regularly say hello to three to five people in their neighborhood.

• 37% of women and 35% of men agree.

• 21% of adults overall regularly say hello to one to two people in their neighborhood.

• 22% of women and 20% of men agree.

• 16% of adults overall don’t say hello to anyone in their neighborhood.

• 16% of women and 15% of men agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 4,556 U.S. adults surveyed May 30-June 6 and released Tuesday.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.