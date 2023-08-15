President Biden pledged Tuesday that he would visit Hawaii as criticism mounts over his response to the devastating wildfires that have left at least 99 dead and destroyed the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

“My life Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can. That’s what I’ve been talking to the governor about. I don’t want to get in the way. I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure they get everything they need,” Mr. Biden told a crowd in Milwaukee.

Mr. Biden lamented the destruction caused by the wildfires, which are the deadliest since 1918 when 453 people died from wildfires that spread to Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“The deadliest wildfire in more than a hundred years,” Mr. Biden said. “A whole city destroyed. Generations of native Hawaiian history turned to ruin.”

Mr. Biden noted that he had approved Hawaii Gov. Josh Green’s request for a federal disaster declaration and that 500 federal personnel had been deployed to Hawaii. He also said he had spoken to Mr. Green and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

He added that he had authorized “all available federal assets” to assist local crews, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Navy’s Third Fleet, and the U.S. Army.

Mr. Biden said he has directed Ms. Criswell to streamline the aid process and, so far, Mr. FEMA had approved 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 500 beds, 10,000 blankets, and other forms of shelter to residents.

FEMA also approved one-time payments of up to $700 per household for displaced residents, Mr. Biden said.

It was the president’s most extensive remarks on the Hawaii devastation so far.

Mr. Biden has been roundly criticized for giving stronger remarks on the wildfires sooner, including being lambasted on social media for responding with “no comment,” when reporters asked him about the mounting death toll.

The White House has dismissed criticism about Mr. Biden vacationing on the beach over the weekend while the crisis was raging in Maui.

Former President Donald Trump called Mr. Biden’s response to the wildfire “disgraceful,” adding that his successor “refuses to help or comment on the tragedy in Maui.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.