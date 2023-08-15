Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who indicted former President Donald Trump this week, has called RICO cases a storytelling tool.

Judging by the 98-page indictment, the Fulton County district attorney figures she’s got quite a story to tell when it comes to Mr. Trump, who she says sits at the center of a criminal enterprise to upend the results of the 2020 election.

Her chief tool is Georgia’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. While RICO is generally thought of as a way to unravel the mafia or take out street gangs, it’s also been used in Georgia against an assisted suicide operation and a group of Atlanta teachers who led a shocking standardized test cheating scandal.

Ms. Willis says the Trump team’s attempt to pressure election officials, misleading claims made in court about election irregularities and a move to replace Georgia’s Biden electors all amount to a criminal enterprise deserving of the RICO treatment.

“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” she said.

RICO cases are different than regular conspiracy cases in that the focus isn’t on connecting each defendant to specific violations, but rather to the overall criminal behavior.

And that’s where the storytelling comes in, said John B. Meixner Jr., an assistant law professor at the University of Georgia and former assistant U.S. attorney. He said RICO cases allow prosecutors to talk about events that in and of themselves might not be criminal, but fill out the picture.

“One of the reasons she charged it is because it allows more evidence of the full extent of what happened going all the way back to the day of the election,” he told The Washington Times.

The risk to a RICO case, he said, is that it can be more complicated for a jury to grasp, and it can drag out.

This week’s indictment contains 41 charges, though Mr. Trump personally faces just 13 of those.

In addition to the main RICO charge Mr. Trump faces:

• Three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer;

• Filing false documents;

• Two counts of false statements and writings;

• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer;

• Two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree;

• Two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings;

• And conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

The forgery and impersonation charges stem from the attempt to have an alternate set of pro-Trump electors ready to replace the state’s duly chosen Biden electors. Ms. Willis charges that the alternate electors were guilty of attempting to impersonate the real electors, and that in signing documents claiming to be electors they engaged in forgery.

Some of the false documents and false statements charges stem from Mr. Trump’s misleading claims about election irregularities in the weeks immediately after the election.

But Ms. Willis also charged Mr. Trump with violations stemming from a September 2021 letter he wrote asking the secretary of state “start the process of decertifying the election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner.”

Charged alongside Mr. Trump are 18 others, ranging from legal advisors such as Rudolph W. Giuliani to former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Some of the fake slate of electors assembled on behalf of Mr. Trump are also covered in the indictment, as are state-level political operatives who joined Mr. Trump’s post-election push to change the vote.

Mr. Meixner said prosecutors probably already have immunity agreements or plea deals with others, such as some of the replacement electors recruited by the Trump team.

Mr. Trump called the new charges a “sham” and said he has “committed no crime.”

Nationwide, Mr. Trump now faces more than 90 charges in four courtrooms.

He faces 34 counts in an indictment by a Manhattan grand jury surrounding hush payments to a porn star; a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Washington over 2020 election claims; and 40 counts from a federal grand jury in Florida charging that the president hoarded classified documents.

The national RICO law was signed in 1970 by President Nixon, and it was used as a tool for taking down major criminal enterprises. One of the first targets was the Hells Angels motorcycle club, which beat the rap on a hung jury — a case prosecuted by then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Mueller.

Since then its use has expanded, with RICO lawsuits being filed on everyone from pro-life demonstrators to BP after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Georgia’s law, which passed in 1980, is more friendly to prosecutors in that it does not require the criminal enterprise to be long-running.

Recent high-profile cases included charges against Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug and the Stoner Life Collective, a record label that prosecutors say is actually a drug-dealing street gang. That case, also brought by Ms. Willis, is still proceeding.

She said the Trump charges are the 11th RICO case she’s brought.

“The reason that I am a fan of RICO is I think jurors are very, very intelligent,” Ms. Willis said after bringing the Young Thug case. “They want to know what happened. They want to make an accurate decision about someone’s life. And so RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story.”

Mr. Meixner pointed to two other wrinkles about Georgia. The first is that it’s one of the toughest states to earn a pardon. The power lies not with the governor but with a five-member board.

The other wrinkle is that trials in Georgia can be televised, and Mr. Meixner said it’s likely this one will be on TV.

Some charged under Georgia’s RICO law have emerged victorious.

That includes the members of Final Exit, an assisted suicide group that was indicted for providing advice and being present at the death of a Georgia man who took his own life.

Final Exit defendants had argued that Georgia’s assisted suicide law violated their First Amendment free speech rights, and the state’s top court agreed. Once that fell, the rest of the charges also crumbled.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.