Former President Donald Trump says he is planning to release Monday an “irrefutable” report on alleged election fraud in Georgia, aiming to combat the narrative in a sweeping Fulton County indictment that accuses him of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.

Mr. Trump, writing on Truth Social, said he will hold a press conference on his findings at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, at 11 a.m. Monday, which is two days before the first Republican presidential primary debate.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!” Mr. Trump wrote.

The decision to hold a press conference shows Mr. Trump plans to reprise allegations about the election he lost to President Biden even as prosecutors say his actions in late 2020 and early 2021 amounted to crimes.

Mr. Trump and 18 others, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, are accused of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the Georgia results in the 41-count indictment handed up to a Fulton County judge late Monday.

The indictment leverages a Georgia racketeering statute to accuse Mr. Trump of a sweeping conspiracy that impacted other states. It alleges that Mr. Trump and his allies pushed to assemble false electors, made false statements to state lawmakers and officials, harassed election workers and breached voting machines.

DOCUMENT: Trump, allies indicted in Georgia

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, has been investigating the case since early 2022.

Mr. Trump has already been indicted in three different cases this year, including a prosecution by special counsel Jack Smith involving charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington.

Mr. Trump says the criminal cases are designed to thwart his 2024 presidential bid. He is the front-runner in the GOP primary by a wide margin and has not said whether he will join the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee.

“Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign,” Mr. Trump wrote Tuesday on social media. “Witch Hunt!”

