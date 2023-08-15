The White House on Tuesday said there are “active discussions” about sending President Biden to Hawaii to survey the devastation in Maui after last week’s wildfires.

At least 99 people died in the fast-moving blaze that devastated Lahaina and other parts of the island. The death toll could rise as crews search through the rubble.

“We’re currently having active discussions about when a visit to Hawaii might be possible,” principal deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton said.

Presidents often tour destruction from wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters as part of their efforts to coordinate government responses and support residents.

Sometimes leaders don’t go right away because a VIP visit would be a distraction from rescue efforts.

The White House said Mr. Biden has been tracking recovery efforts despite his lack of public comments about the situation.

“The fact of the matter is this president has been on it from the beginning,” Ms. Dalton said.

Earlier this year, he faced criticism for not visiting the site of a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The White House has taken pains to emphasize its support for Hawaii, including a visit by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Mr. Biden signed an emergency disaster declaration and dispatched nearly 500 federal personnel to the state.

FEMA has distributed 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets and shelter supplies to the county government, according to a list provided by the White House on Tuesday.

