Police in San Francisco have found a woman’s body stuffed inside a large duffel bag at Golden Gate Park.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later identified the woman as 37-year-old Kelly Brock Koike.

Authorities said a dog walker first discovered the bag shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue.

The discovery was made about a mile from where the Outside Lands music festival was taking place last weekend.

Roya Koike told local ABC affiliate KGO-TV that her daughter was homeless and suffered from a mental illness.

“I know deep, deep down in her, without this part here [indicating her head], she’s a good girl. She has a messed up here [indicating her head]. But she got killed?” Ms. Koike told the station.

Police are investigating Kelly Koike‘s death as a homicide. No arrests or persons of interest have been named thus far.

“Being homeless in the city, I knew something bad would happen,” Roya Koike told KGO.

