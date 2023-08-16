Police in Florida said Monday a 9-year-old boy shot and killed a 6-year-old boy inside a Jacksonville home.

Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the older boy got ahold of a gun and fired one shot, striking the younger boy in the head.

The 6-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Initial investigation determined the two juveniles were located inside of the residence in the care of an adult,” Chief Stronko said.

Police didn’t say whether the gun was secured or who is its owner. Authorities also didn’t comment on the relationship between the boys and did not identify the adult who was watching over them.

Chief Stronko said the adult is being interviewed by police. No charges have been filed.

