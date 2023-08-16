Writers Guild of America leaders are reviewing contract offers this week, signaling progress in the Hollywood labor struggle.

WGA East leadership touched down in Los Angeles to review the most recent proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. The studios sent their most recent offer on Aug. 11 and the union met Tuesday to review it. The WGA is expected to issue its response this week.

The combined forces of East and West Coast WGA leadership suggest that serious progress is in the works. However, few details of the new proposals have been made public, and rank-and-file members of the union remain cautiously optimistic about the outcome.

According to reports, studio negotiators have implied they may be willing to give in on certain issues relating to artificial intelligence and staffing issues but seem unwilling to budge on changes to residual payments.

The striking writers, who have been on the picket lines since early May, want improvements to residual payments, increased workplace protection and restrictions on how artificial intelligence is used in TV and film.

