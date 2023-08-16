PANORA, Iowa – Former President Donald Trump is dominating the polls and overshadowing his rivals in Iowa, but there is a lingering sentiment among GOP caucus-goers that it could be time to turn the page.

Some Trump voters from 2016 and 2020 are tired of his boisterous behavior and broadsides against fellow Republicans. Plus, they are concerned his growing rap sheet will make it more difficult to achieve their chief goal: giving President Biden the boot.

“I think Iowa caucus is going to be an eye-opener for a lot of people,” said Cal Lilienthal, a retired engineer from Solon, Iowa, who backed Mr. Trump twice but this time is leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I live in a conservative enclave in the state, and most of the people I know don’t want Trump to be the candidate again.”

John Canady, a farmer from Iowa City, said Mr. Trump is his own worst enemy.

“I worry a lot of the voters out there are just kind of dissuaded by his approach,” the undecided 65-year-old said. “I mean people don’t like a bully. I don’t care what party you are. … People just don’t like somebody who is a bully. Even if it’s your bully.”

The reluctance about Mr. Trump, who enjoys a massive lead in the polls, creates an opening for his rivals five months out from the first nomination contest in Iowa.

A New York Times/ Sienna College survey of 432 likely Iowa caucusgoers released this month showed Mr. Trump with a 44% to 20% lead over his closest rival, Mr. DeSantis.

Mr. DeSantis has started to sharpen his focus on Iowa, knowing a strong showing there could put a major dent in Mr. Trump’s air of inevitability. He renewed his focus on Iowa after a series of campaign shakeups that included replacing his campaign manager and retooling his strategy with a greater emphasis on interacting with voters.

Mr. DeSantis has spent four consecutive weekends in the state and has visited 38 of the state’s 99 counties, often with his wife, Casey, and three young children in tow.

His super PAC “Never Back Down,” has teams of canvassers working the state, and has had over 10,000 Iowans pledged to caucus for him.

That is notable given Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won the 2016 caucuses with 51,666 votes, and Mr. Trump finished second with 45,427 votes.

Heath Boeke, 43, a financial advisor who previously backed Mr. Trump in the caucuses, was checking out Mr. DeSantis’s stump speech at a recent campaign stop in Coralville.

“I am looking for someone who is on board with the Trump policies without the antics,” Ms. Boeke said after expressing doubts about Mr. Trump’s ability to get support from independent voters needed to win a general election.

Mr. DeSantis scored the endorsement of Steve Deace, an influential local conservative radio host. He has developed strong ties with Gov. Kim Reynolds and Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Christian conservative Family Leader who has been critical of Mr. Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also has been working the state hard. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also have been making the rounds.

Mr. Trump is still the biggest attraction. He stole the show at the Iowa State Fair, drawing the biggest and most enthusiastic crowd.

Mr. Trump’s visits, however, have been few and far between.

The four criminal indictments against him are taking a toll on his finances, threatening to keep him off the campaign trail and planting seeds of doubt in the minds of some voters, though most Republicans believe the charges are bogus.

Mr. Trump’s criticisms of Mr. Reynolds have left voters befuddled and flat-out annoyed at his lack of discipline. Mr. Trump is frustrated Ms. Reynolds is remaining neutral in the race and has taken credit for her first gubernatorial win in 2018.

“Reynolds has done a fantastic job,” said Ted Reeve, a semi-retired builder. “Personally I love Trump, but he just can’t keep his mouth shut.”

“He has to lead the whole country — not just the MAGAs and I would consider myself MAGA,” Mr. Reeve, 65, said. “I love his policies. There is not much I would disagree with over the years while he was there, but he lost to Biden, maybe, and it is just time for some new blood. I’d like to see somebody get in there for 8 years.”

Mr. Reeve’s wife, Patti, chimed in, saying, “The bottom line is I love his policies, love what he did for the country, but I am just tired of his personality.”

Mr. Trump still has a firm hold on a large chunk of the party. Even Republican caucusgoers who are considering other candidates say people should not underestimate him, and that they would support him if he is the nominee.

“I’m not counting Trump out,” Mr. Canady said. “The only thing I know that is wrong is to count that guy out. And if you don’t know that by now, then I don’t know how to help you.”

The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Mr. Trump leading his closest rival Mr. DeSantis by a 44% to 17% margin, followed by Mr. Scott, 9%, Ms. Haley, 4%, and Mr. Pence, 3%.

Dave Kochul, a GOP strategist and veteran of the Iowa caucuses, said candidates who spend time in the state and shake a lot of hands often do the best in the caucuses.

“Iowans will reward the work,” he said. “If those campaigns can keep grinding it out, county to county, town to town, and Trump takes it for granted, there could be an upset.”

The next big test for the GOP presidential contenders comes next week when those that have qualified for the first debate will get the chance to spell out their vision for the nation and distance themselves from Mr. Trump, who might skip the event.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.