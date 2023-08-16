Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is weighing a political future that could include a bid for the Senate in 2026, or a role in a new Trump administration — either as a member of the Cabinet or as the vice president.

The Georgia Republican told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview published Wednesday that she was mulling her next move.

“I haven’t made up my mind … I have a lot of things to think about,” Ms. Greene said.

Ms. Greene will be up for reelection in the House in 2024.

The next Georgia Senate race is in 2026. Should Ms. Greene make a bid for the seat, she would likely run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Ms. Greene said that she would be open to serving as former President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024.

“Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?,” Ms. Greene said.

If Mr. Trump were to ask Ms. Greene to be his No. 2, she said she would consider it “very, very heavily.”

Ms. Greene has been a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump for years, especially as more and more indictments have been levied against the ex-president.

She recently called the four indictments against Mr. Trump “communist,” and that they were “about silencing President Trump’s speech” on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Ms. Greene was recently ousted from the House Freedom Caucus for calling Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, “a little b——” during a squabble on the House floor.

She was then tapped by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, to be a part of the conference committee that will negotiate the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act with the Senate.

Mr. Trump holds a commanding, 53-point lead in Republican presidential primary polling, according to FiveThirtyEight. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is second to the former president, and the only GOP candidate polling in double digits.

So far, Mr. Trump has not picked a running mate.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.