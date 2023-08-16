Chick-fil-A announced two seasonal fall additions to its menus Tuesday, including the chain’s first variation of the recipe for its classic breaded chicken filet sandwich.

Previous seasonal offerings used a grilled filet, but the chain’s honey-pepper pimento chicken sandwich, launching on Aug. 28, uses the same fried and breaded filet as the classic sandwich.

Unlike the original, the new menu item swaps out pickles and butter for a pimento cheese spread featuring cheddar, green chilis and red pimentos, mild pickled jalapenos and honey drizzled on the bun.

The sandwich “uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the concept Stuart Tracy said in a statement.

The chain also will offer new milkshake, which features Chick-fil-A soft serve ice cream, butterscotch caramel flavoring and blondie crumbles.

Both items had previously been subject to testing in select markets. The honey pepper pimento sandwich was tried out in Asheville, North Carolina and upstate South Carolina in 2020, while the caramel shake was tested in the Salt Lake City market in 2021.

The new sandwich will not be available in Hawaii, but the shake will be available nationwide.

