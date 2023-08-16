Maryland State Police are searching for an inmate, originally locked up on burglary charges, who escaped from a Howard County corrections transport van Wednesday.

Randy Morris, 38, escaped custody in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Maryland Route 32 in Jessup, Maryland, at about 8:30 a.m., Howard County Police said in an X post.

Morris was being transported from the Jessup Correctional Institute to a medical appointment at the time of his escape, officials told WTOP-FM.

The other prisoners in the van are still in custody. Howard County Police did not say specifically how Morris, who they described as no longer being in handcuffs or shackles, escaped the van.

In an update on X at 10:47 a.m., local police said that Maryland State Police had taken charge of the investigation and manhunt.

Morris was described in Howard County Police posts as a bearded White male, five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing 130-140 pounds, wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees Morris is asked to call 911. In the interim, law enforcement continues to search for him via drone and on foot.

