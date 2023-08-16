President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Monday to Maui to meet with first responders, survivors and government officials after horrifying wildfires ripped through the Hawaiian island, the White House said Wednesday.

The first couple will “see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The president continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

Wind-fueled fires swiftly ripped through the town of Lahaina and other parts of Maui last week with little warning. Residents had little time to escape, and some fled into the Pacific Ocean.

At least 106 people were killed, though crews are searching through the rubble. Officials say only a fraction of the dead have been positively identified, given the nature of the destruction.

Mr. Biden is under pressure to help the island recover. He faced criticism for spending time on a Delaware beach and saying little about the crisis over the weekend, though the White House insists Mr. Biden has been on top of the crisis since the start and pointed to praise from Democratic leaders in Hawaii.

The president on Tuesday lamented the destruction caused by the wildfires, which are the deadliest since 1918, when 453 people died from wildfires that spread to Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“The deadliest wildfire in more than a hundred years,” Mr. Biden said. “A whole city destroyed. Generations of Native Hawaiian history turned to ruin.”

Presidents often tour destruction from wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters as part of their efforts to coordinate government responses and support residents.

Sometimes leaders don’t go right away because a VIP visit can be a distraction from rescue efforts.

“Over the past week, President Biden has stayed closely in touch with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Hawaii Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, as well as Hawaii Governor Josh Green, who advised that the search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.