A retired political science professor accused of stealing seven pieces of jewelry and selling them at auction pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Tuesday in a Manhattan criminal courtroom.

Lawrence Gray, 79, a former professor at John Cabot University in Rome, is charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheming in order to defraud, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.’s office said in a statement.

Mr. Gray is accused of stealing three Buccellati pieces of luxury jewelry — a gold, silver and diamond brooch; a pair of gold, silver and diamond pendant earrings; and a two-color compact case jeweled in gold, cabochon rubies and diamonds — and four other pieces, according to court documents.

The four pieces are a Verdura platinum, diamond and sapphire brooch, a Van Cleef & Arpels gold, cabochon ruby and diamond ring, an English-made pocket watch dating to the 19th century, and a pair of Oscar Heyman Brothers sapphire, emerald and diamond earclips, the court records said.

Mr. Gray is accused of selling the seven stolen pieces with the Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers auction house between 2016 and 2018, purportedly netting him over $45,000, prosecutors said.

In addition to his not guilty plea, he entered the same plea in an ongoing Rhode Island criminal case where he is accused of stealing a $32,000 diamond and sapphire brooch from a wedding, according to Newport County Superior Court records, The Associated Press reported.

The AP said he was the longtime romantic partner of the late Washington socialite Jacqueline Quillen and was subject to a lawsuit, now settled, that was filed by her sons.

The next court hearing in the Rhode Island case is set for Sept. 7.

Mr. Gray is due back in Manhattan criminal court on Halloween.

