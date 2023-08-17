Police in Maryland are trying to extradite a 17-year-old Honduran national arrested in connection to a missing 10-year-old Baltimore child who was found in Maine and later reunited with their family, Portland law enforcement officials said.

The 10-year-old had been reported missing on Sunday, but has been reunited with their parents, the Portland Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

Portland police did not specify the gender or name of the suspect.

Law enforcement officials in Baltimore are aiming to get the suspect extradited to Maryland, where police said the teen could potentially face adult criminal abduction charges.

Portland police said they anticipate additional human trafficking charges to be levied against the Honduran suspect.

