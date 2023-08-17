D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl Tuesday and accused her of a spree of four robberies across the northern half of the District on Aug. 4.

The girl hails from Southeast D.C.

The suspect is alleged to have grabbed items from victims before fleeing. The specific robbery charges vary by incident, depending on the amount of force allegedly used to commit the crimes.

The spree began at 6:43 a.m. with a robbery by force and violence near Hobart and Warder Streets, the MPD said in the arrest announcement.

The next two incidents took place back-to-back hours later: an attempted robbery by snatching in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street at around 9:58 a.m., followed by a robbery by snatching in the 6400 block of 13th Street at around 10 a.m.

All three of those incidents are alleged to have taken place in Northwest D.C.

The spree purportedly ended with a robbery by force and violence at around 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jackson Street NE.

The MPD mentioned that more than one suspect was involved, but did not say whether or not anyone else was arrested.

The investigation into the spree continues, and anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or to text 50411.

